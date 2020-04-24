New Hampshire has now received the full amount of federal COVID-19 stimulus money attached to the CARES Act — $1.25 billion in total, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday.
And the state has finally received guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department over how it can spend that money, after weeks of waiting.
According to the federal department, the money can be used to fund any COVID-19 relief effort, including assistance to health-care organizations and businesses.
Not approved? Any use of money to help make up for revenue losses at the state or town level, Sununu said. That means an expected multi-hundred-million revenue dive in the next year can’t be saved with the stimulus money, according to the governor.
And this likely means one thing: budget cuts.
“The days of spending like it’s 2018 are behind us,” Sununu said.
Sununu says that he is holding out hope for a second Congressional aid package that could provide direct federal aid to state governments. But the idea has faced resistance among Washington Republicans lately, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said Wednesday he “would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” in lieu of federal aid. Sununu, a Republican himself, assailed McConnell’s comment Thursday, calling it “dangerous.” But it remains unseen whether New Hampshire will see any federal aid to prop up what are expected to be major revenue losses.