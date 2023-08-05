After five years, a Keene Community Education student was among those who graduated with their high school diplomas in May. The program’s director, Victoria Farrington, said this student told her it was the best day of her life.
Farrington, of Keene, has worked to support these kinds of success stories and foster a love of education for her entire career. She’s driven by the “phenomenal” and “fulfilling” feeling she gets when people attend the diploma program and graduate.
Part of the Keene School District, Keene Community Education serves adult and teen residents from many area towns, offering English language lessons, high school completion courses, and training and licensing in gas service and the electrical and plumbing trades for what Farrington describes as nominal fees.
The program at 227 Maple Ave. helped around 250 students this past year alone, according to Farrington, who has served as director since 2020.
“You just have so many more opportunities if you have your high school diploma,” she said. “That’s why we’re here to try to get people that diploma or their high school equivalency, so we can help them on any career path.”
Keene Community Education also helps inmates at the Cheshire County jail pass the N.H. High School Equivalency Test. By passing this test, students see fewer limitations and more positive changes, she noted.
Before succeeding Jan Barry and Linda Morehouse as director, Farrington, 63, spent the first 35 years of her career working in Catholic schools. When she decided to come home to Keene, where she grew up, after living for many years in Texas, Illinois and Florida, she had her heart set on being a part of the school district that had helped raise her.
“When I applied for the job, I really wanted to be able to give back to the school district that had given me such a fabulous education,” Farrington said. “... I found that when I went to college I was so well prepared for all the academic rigor that was at that level.”
After graduating from Keene High School in 1978, she attended the University of Dallas in Texas for an undergraduate degree in classics, specializing in Latin and Greek.
Former Keene High principal Charlie Burns inspired her to go into teaching and, eventually, become a principal herself.
“I thought back to my days of high school, and because I always admired Mr. Burns, I said, ‘Maybe that’s what I would like to do,’ ” Farrington said. “And that’s what I did.”
Farrington taught all subjects from first to eighth grade at St. Monica Catholic School in Opa-Locka, Fla.
During her 11 years there, she got a degree in teaching and also became the school’s principal.
Later, she moved on to become assistant principal at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in Boca Raton, Fla., for 19 years, before becoming principal of Annunciation Catholic School in Middleburg, Fla., for five.
Among the reasons she returned to Keene was to be with her siblings, Lillian and Harold Farrington.
“It’s just such a great place to live. My siblings have moved back up here, and we just really like being in the area that we grew up in and enjoyed so much as young kids,” Farrington said.
Day to day at work, she said she helps many students and families get the education credits they need. She described the balance of student interaction and administrative duties as the “best of both worlds.”
Regularly, she works with the Bureau of Adult Education, a sector of the N.H. Department of Education. This work includes managing data records of student performance and attending training and meetings.
Much of her work lately, Farrington said, has been ensuring that Keene Community Education is keeping up with legislative changes regarding required documentation of enrollment rates, as well as adjusting to budget cuts.
The state funds the program with the idea it will incentivize adults to go back to school when they’re too old to attend high school. Farrington said the state determines the amount of money to give to a school based on how many adult students the program has.
A fourth of Keene Community Education’s students are adults, and the other three quarters are teenagers who are eligible to take classes with the program. Farrington has been participating in the local chamber of commerce and community events to attract more adult students.
“We just have to set our sights on getting more adults … We will go anywhere, speak to any group and do anything we can to get the word out that we are here to help people who never got their high school diploma,” Farrington said.
She said Robb Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, and the rest of the Keene School District have been supportive and made sure that, at the end of the day, the program still has what it needs to run.
Malay said Farrington is a pleasure to work with, and he also appointed her to be on the school district’s planning committee, a group that focuses on the next five years.
“Her attention to detail and her advocacy for the learners in the programs she oversees is a big part of their success,” Malay wrote in a text message to The Sentinel. “We are fortunate to have such a passionate educator leading these programs for our community.”
Farrington said she is looking forward to further helping the community because it’s an excellent one.
“We’ve got the ability to help many, many more people than we do, and we try to work with their schedules and finances,” she said. “We really try not to make the inability to pay a barrier for taking our classes.”
