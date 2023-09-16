ALSTEAD — A large sculpture of a dodecahedron sits at the entrance to Celeste Longacre’s yard, which is nestled at the back of a narrow, dirt road. Driving onto the property, one emerges from the canopy into a bright clearing where a wooden, octagonal house sits beside a garden sprouting tomatoes, lettuce, beets and more.
Longacre, 72, has called this place home for the past 46 years, spending her time gardening, writing books and working as the resident astrologer for the Old Farmer’s Almanac for the past two decades.
“I had my chart done a couple of times by a couple different people, and I was pretty impressed at what the chart could tell you,” she said about how she initially got started. “And I was sitting in a chair … one day looking out the windows, and it was snowing. And this little voice inside my head said, ‘We didn’t name you Celeste for nothing,’ ” she said with a chuckle.
Longacre began her writing career with three editions of the magazine Midnight Horoscope, which she said involved penning around 1,950 horoscopes in each edition. She’s written three books, with the first two about astrology and the most recent, “Celeste’s Garden Delights,” about gardening.
She says her first book, “Visitor’s Guide to Planet Earth: An Astrological Primer,” remains her most popular and is now in its fourth printing after its initial publication in 1984.
“I didn’t look at any other astrology books,” she said about writing it. “I wanted it to just really be mine.”
A slim, blue book, she said she designed it to help ease people into astrology. “Friends of mine call it the jiffy notes of astrology,” she said. “I had an office and people would come, and they’d want to learn astrology, and you’d show them a nice big, fat book, and it’s like, ‘Oh, no, no.’ ”
Not long after its publication, she witnessed her book making waves in the community.
“I was walking down Court Street, almost at the square, and this young man came out of a door from an apartment upstairs. And he had a dog-eared copy of that book in his hand,” she said. “I was so shocked, I just, I didn’t say anything to him. I just stood there, and he walked away.”
An astrological primer
An astrological chart is a circle divided into 12 sections, or houses, through which the stars and planets move over the course of one’s life. One determines their zodiac sign based on their birthdate; the constellation rising in the east is one’s rising sign.
Longacre is an Aries with Aquarius rising.
“It’s like the planets are actors and actresses; the signs are their mannerisms and their clothing, so it’s how you do that part of your personality. Then, where it falls on the wheel, it shows where on Earth you want to put your energy, at least initially,” she explained. “Like I don’t have any planets in my house of career, so when I was growing up, I wanted to be a housewife.”
As another example, she said she gave a reading to someone who had graduated from high school. The chart showed she would be good at communication, and the young woman quickly joined a radio station.
“Her mother probably knew she was good at communications, but you hear it from your mother, and you don’t think anything. You hear it from a perfect stranger, and you think it’s great,” Longacre said, laughing. “Your birth chart is what you’re given. And what you do with what you’re given is infinitely more important than what you’re given.”
Longacre said she views the rising sign as how someone perceives things.
“I think that what you come in with is where your soul is at,” Longacre explained. “It’s the sum total of your past lives.”
As the astrologer for the Old Farmer’s Almanac, published since 1792, Longacre writes monthly horoscope columns for the website, including a March column recommending gardening tips based on one’s zodiac sign.
This idea of patterns and the circular movement of the stars above reflects itself across Longacre’s life and property, too. The 12-sided dodecahedron, constructed by her husband, Bob Longacre, is one of five Platonic solids, which are geometric solids that have identical faces. In Plato’s “Timaeus,” he assigned four of the five solids to represent a different element, excluding the dodecahedron by saying it “was yet a fifth combination which God used in the delineation of the universe.”
Longacre’s garden and house are built on efficiency, seasonal cycles, and using items in creative ways. A good portion of her electricity comes from a solar panel installed near her garden, and she said around 40 percent of her food comes from the garden. She pickles and stores food in her root cellar, and her husband built the entire octagonal house himself. Inside, the couple finds ways to keep space efficient. Bedrooms are in a loft above the main floor, while pots, pans and mugs hang from walls and ceilings.
“When my husband started [the house], he was going to just do a regular, you know, rectangle. And there was an article, actually I think in The Sentinel, about an octagonal barn in Vermont. And so he went over, and he looked at it, and he just really liked it,” she explained.
“I guarantee you, there’s no other house exactly like this on the planet,” she added with a laugh.
Her first year, the garden was half the size of a picnic table, Longacre said. The next year, it was the size of a picnic table. And it just continued to grow every year.
Garden of earthly delights
Longacre grew up in Nashua and didn’t cultivate her first garden until she was living in Charlestown in 1976.
“This farmer let me use part of his field. And luckily, it was where the cows had eaten for years, so it was really, really rich, and so I had a successful garden,” she said. “When I first came here [to Alstead], and I planted lettuce, it was like, ‘Oh,’ ” she added, bending her arms to mimic drooping leaves.
She grows a variety of fruits and vegetables, including potatoes, onions, carrots, wild lettuce, squash, blackberries, blueberries, garlic, asparagus and edible flowers such as lemon gem and tangerine gem. Comfrey grows beside her compost piles, which helps rejuvenate the garden.
“Comfrey is like nettles; they both have really deep roots, so they bring up minerals,” she explained. “So, you can use the leaves, and you can make a tea, or you can just put the leaves on top of the beds. And it’s good to have them near the compost, ’cause they add those minerals to the compost.”
The compost piles themselves reflect the cyclical nature of the garden, the seasons and the universe. Two piles sit above the chicken coop on the hill, with one designated for dumping and the second sitting for a year to “cook,” as Longacre put it. The third pile — located slightly below the chicken coop on the hill to collect the birds’ waste and weeds they don’t eat — is used for the garden.
Becky Ceriello, 39, testified to Longacre’s wealth of knowledge, saying the two met when Ceriello attended a presentation Longacre gave about organic gardening around four years ago.
“It was just so interesting and she knew so much and communicated ... her knowledge so well,” said Ceriello, who soon started visiting Longacre consistently. “I spent that spring, summer and fall helping her. We just became really good friends. I love [Celeste and Bob] dearly.”
Ceriello said she learned a variety of gardening and cooking tips from Longacre, including a homemade sauce recipe that she gives as Christmas gifts.
“Learning from her and listening to her and having somebody like that is, you know, I think crucial,” Ceriello said. “I think that’s part of what’s missing a lot in our world today. Like, we’re not connected to our elders, and people that have, like, that kind of grounded knowledge to pass on.”
But even though Longacre’s been gardening for more than four decades, she still faces challenges. Longacre says tomatoes are one of the more difficult plants to tend to in the garden because of blight, a disease that spreads to tomatoes through the soil.
“They didn’t use to be tough, but ... my own theory is that as the big box stores started coming in, and they would ship plants from one area to another, they shipped all the diseases,” she said. “I used to grow tomatoes on the ground, and nothing happened to them.”
The heavy rainfall that fell across the region this summer also made gardening difficult.
“It did affect things, for sure,” Longacre said. She pointed to her broccoli and the beets as plants that especially struggled. “I wasn’t out here as much because I don’t come out when it’s raining. And then, when it wasn’t raining, it was super hot. It was like a terrible year,” she added.
Not everything is stored for winter, as she sells items such as dried edible flowers and herbs. In the coming months, she’s set to attend the Christmas Around the Bend holiday fair in Marlow on Nov. 18 and the Great New England Craft and Artisan Show on Dec. 8 and 9 in Milford, where she’ll sell books, items from her gardens and offer short astrology readings. And she continues to give astrological readings to clients.
“I do feel like I have a destiny connection with astrology,” she said. “I sort of always felt that.”
