U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has endorsed N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes in New Hampshire’s gubernatorial race.
“With so much at stake in this election, we need leaders across the country who will truly look out for working families,” Warren, a former 2020 presidential candidate, said in a prepared statement released by the Feltes campaign. “Dan Feltes is building a grassroots movement to put power in the hands of the people, not corporate executives, lobbyists, and politicians who put their own interests ahead of everyone else.”
Feltes, D-Concord, is challenging incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, for Concord’s corner office. Manchester Libertarian Darryl W. Perry is also on the Nov. 3 ballot.