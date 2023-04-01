20230401-LOC-Brattleboro3

The Major Crime Unit of Vermont State Police on Friday was outside the residence on Birge Street in Brattleboro where police reported a "suspicious death" the night before.

 Christopher Cartwright / Sentinel Staff

BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont State Police on Saturday identified the victim of what they have ruled a homicide on Birge Street Thursday night as a 21-year-old Hartford, Conn., man.

Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.