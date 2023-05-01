JAFFREY — A Marlborough man plows his lush field as Mount Monadnock crests into the sharp blue sky behind him. A small sailboat rests on the crystal waters of Lake Contoocook, white houses situated along the shoreline below Monadnock’s summer peak.
These murals, two of four that depict Monadnock in a different season and from a different town, have received major funding gifts for restoration, the Park Theatre announced Friday.
The four murals, standing 9-by-15 feet, hung from the Park Theatre’s auditorium walls from 1941 until its closure in 1976, according to the Park Theatre. Commercial artist Carl Eric Nelson traveled the towns around the mountain to select the best views before brushing tempera paint on unbleached muslin to create them. Spring is viewed from Marlborough, summer from Jaffrey, autumn from Troy, and winter from Dublin.
“They are a piece — a rich piece and a profound piece — of our region’s history,” Park Theatre CEO and Managing Director Steve Jackson said. “I think that is why they are so worth the cost to restore them, and thank goodness for us to be able to put them back where they originally were placed.”
Jackson explained that the auditorium had been used as a storage warehouse since the theater’s closure, while the front areas had become retail space. The Park Theatre nonprofit bought the location in 2006 with the intent to restore the building, a project that lasted until its reopening in August 2021.
“The murals were taken down and stored and really hadn’t been seen for many years until just a couple of years ago,” Jackson said. A release he provided stated that the four murals were carefully removed, rolled and placed into secure storage in 2010, due to ceiling leaks and lack of heating in the auditorium.
Each of the four depictions shares a moment frozen in time. In autumn, a hunter crosses some boulders as his dog runs ahead, while orange and yellow leaves set the woods below Monadnock ablaze. Dublin’s winter mural depicts two skiers strapping on boots beside a snow-blanketed field, while Monadnock’s white slopes linger in the background.
These timeless works of art will soon see renewed life in a place that feels like home.
After the restoration, theater officials will hang the murals back in the auditorium. New signage will also be placed beside the paintings, so attendees can learn about the murals’ history.
“Anyone that comes to see a live concert or a new or a classic movie, while they’re waiting there, they’re going to look up, and they’re going to see [the murals],” he said. “There will be a lot of signage to be able to tell people … that they’re looking at some very historic pieces of art that were actually in the original theater.”
Donations from the Putnam Foundation, Kingsbury Fund, CMH Foundation, Mascoma Bank and individual contributors have brought the fundraising close to completion, with only $14,000 remaining to be raised of the $35,000 budget, according to the news release. Jackson said that the project will be supervised by historic theater conservator Curtains Without Borders and said that individuals who wish to make a tax-deductible donation can call the theater office at 603-532-4551 or visit the website at www.theparktheatre.org.
“In the style of the painting and so forth, it’s a rich, rich piece of this region and this state’s history,” Jackson said. “If there wasn’t a Park Theatre, they would deserve to be hung in a museum, noting, you know, as part of the history and art of this great state.”
