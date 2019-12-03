Zachary J. Campbell
“In the end it’s not the years in your life that count, it’s the life in your years.”
Zachary James Campbell of East Alstead died on Nov. 27, 2019, due to an unexpected health issue.
Jessica Campbell Smith welcomed her son, Zac, on Sept. 20, 2001, in Claremont. Growing up, he spent most of his time in the Alstead-Walpole area. He was set to graduate this year from Fall Mountain Regional High School.
Zac was warm, loving, loyal and strong. He would light up any room he entered and was always quick-witted and hilarious. He loved fishing, “Fast and Furious” movies, drift cars and rally cars, and driving his jeep. When Mac and Cheese was involved, he couldn’t get enough! He filled his moments with his brothers, Hayden and Ryan, his girlfriend, Tonya, and the girls and his entire family. He truly lived life to the fullest.
Zac’s world revolved around his family and friends and he will forever live on in the hearts of his parents, Jessica Campbell, Mathew Smith; Adam Weaver; his brothers, Hayden and Ryan Smith; grandparents: Roy and Brenda Bundy, Debbie Bingham and Vance Smith; aunts and uncles: Roy Bundy Jr. and wife, Briar, Trevor Auguatinowicz, Rebecca Bundy, Angela Auguatinowicz and Erica Auguatinowicz, Crystal Smith, Traci Smith, Tammi Wetherby; cousins: Tiffany Putnam-Vigneau, Paige Putnam, Jayce Bundy, Leighton Bundy, Ayden-Lee Bundy (deceased), Theodore Bundy, Caleb Shanks, Adam Auguatinowicz, Mason Sykie, Harper Lee, his girlfriend, Tonya Harwood, and her three girls: Bella, Brielle, Alessa; as well as his wonderful extended family and friends.
Services will be Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. A reception will follow from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Hastings House in Walpole, behind the Walpole Unitarian Church. Friends and family are invited to bring copies of photos, printed or written stories of Zac, and cards.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-Zachary-campbell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.