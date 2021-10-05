On Sept. 25, 2021, Zachariah R. Farrington “slipped the surly bonds of Earth and danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings.”
Zachariah was born on April 19, 1979, the beloved son of Margaret Hubbard Farrington and Michael A. Farrington. He is loved by many (as love never dies): his mother, Margaret Farrington, of Rochester, Vt.; his father, Michael Farrington, of Center Conway; his children: Thyme Farrington, Nathan Farrington and Damyan Farrington; a grandson, Adonis, who will never get to know him; six brothers: Joshua Farrington (Lauren), Eli Farrington, Jesse Farrington (Aleisa), Daniel Farrington (Katie), Ezra Farrington (Stacey) and Simon Farrington; uncles: Harold Hubbard (ccDeedy) and Mark Farrington (Claudia); aunts: Jo Ann Kulberg (Peter), Gail Sprague (Kathy) and Laurie Farrington; cousins: Jacob Hubbard, Jordan Hubbard (Arianna), Sorina Higgins, Nadine He, Eve Droma, Erika Hotchkiss, Mary Jacobson, Aaron Farrington, Megan Crow, Santana Farrington, Seth Sener, Angela Gale and Eliot Laja; and nieces and nephews: Christopher, Sabastian, Nikoloas, Zoie, Ashley, Austin, Halle, Alaura, Makyla, Ariana, Bronwyn, Max, Lincoln, Kaimana and Kaleo. He was predeceased by his grandparents: Stanley and Ro Hubbard of Rochester, Vt.; E. Anne Farrington of South Wheelock, Vt.; and Gerald E. Farrington of Center Conway; and an infant cousin, John Abbott Hubbard.
Zack attended schools in Lyndonville, Vt., and Keene. He lived in many places, the most recent being Tucson, Ariz., where he died of COVID-19. Pictures have been zipping through the ether sparking memories of Zack: being goofy and silly with his brothers, playing with his children, smiling and happy with his family at Christmas and other times. He was unique, spontaneous, funny, loving and we will always miss him even as he lives on in our hearts. A flower’s true beauty is how short a time we have to appreciate it. Fly free Zachariah. There will be a celebration of Zack’s life in Rochester at his mother’s house on Oct. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. Potluck to follow.
(John Gillespie Magee “High Flight”)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.