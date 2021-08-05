Yvonne Kilhart

Yvonne Elaine Kilhart, 96, a lifelong resident of Hinsdale, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2021, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, where she had been a resident for the past 18 years.
Ms. Kilhart was born in Hinsdale on June 12, 1925, the daughter of Ernest and Aurore (Bergeron) Kilhart. She was raised and educated in Hinsdale, graduating from Hinsdale High School. A devout Catholic, she was a communicant of Saint Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale and was also a member of the Catholic Daughters. Of her leisure time activities, Yvonne enjoyed shopping, gardening, socializing with her friends, and had a love for animals; she especially adored her cats. She was a kind and gentle soul who was much loved by anyone who met her.
Survivors include, one niece, Anne Davenport, of Hinsdale, and her husband Dick; two nephews, Matthew and Peter Edson, both of Hinsdale; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, and a sister, Irene Edson.
Graveside committal rites and burial will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the family lot in Saint Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Hinsdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Yvonne’s name may be made to Maplewood Nursing Home Activities Fund, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467.
A special thank you to her Maplewood family for the loving care Yvonne received as a member of their community. Her nurses and caregivers greatly contributed to her long and happy life. To share a memory or send condolences to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.