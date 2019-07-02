Yvette E. Savard
Yvette E. (Morin) Savard, 98, a resident of Westmoreland, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 29, 2019, following a period of declining health.
She was born April 14, 1921, in Winchendon, Mass., the daughter of Louis and Emelda (Ouellette) Morin. In 1940 she married the love of her life, Winfred Savard.
For many years she worked for MPB in Keene.
Yvette had a very compassionate spirit and believed in the values of hard work, community, faith and above all, family. She always shared her home with the companionship of a dog and loved their bonds of friendship. She and her husband had a very large vegetable garden and enjoyed growing their own foods. She always loved having her family over so that she could cook for them. Her specialty was spaghetti. Every Sunday she made a “feast” for everyone who wanted to come. She also enjoyed being outdoors, swimming and walking.
She is survived by her sons, Wesley Savard, Ronald Savard and his wife, Donna, and Winfred “Winkey” Savard Jr.; her brother, Delano Morin; grandchildren, Beth, Michelle, Ronald, Melinda, Alvin, Bernard and Matthew; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is predeceased by her daughter, Jacqueline; and her sister-in-law, Arlene.
Family and friends are invited to call on the family on Wednesday, July 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Graveside services will be held in the East Westmoreland Cemetery, Route 12. These services will be announced as the date draws closer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Future in Sight, 25 Walter St., Concord, NH 03301.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.