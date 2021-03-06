Wray Edward Murdough passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2021, at the age of 81. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Wray was born in Keene on July 31, 1939, to Edward and Ruby (Guillow) Murdough. He was raised in Nelson and graduated from Keene High School in 1957.
Wray married Elizabeth (O’Brien) Talbot. They were married for seven years and had two sons, Wray Jr. and James, prior to divorcing.
His dad, Edward, had a motorcycle shop called Granite Lake Motorcycle at their home in Nelson. This is where Wray’s passion for motorcycles grew. He continued this passion by moving the shop from Nelson to Keene, on 93rd Street, and this is how Granite State Motorcycles began. Wray established the Keene Motorcycle swap meet, which was held every spring and fall at the Cheshire Fairgrounds. This is the longest standing swap meet — 47 years strong. Wray was a long-standing member of the “Antique Motorcycle Club.” His true passion was restoring and repairing Harley Davidson bikes, which he did for more than 50 years. He was well known and respected on the East Coast for his knowledge and expertise in motorcycles. His passion fell to his son, James (Jimmy) Murdough, who continues the long legacy of repairing and building motorcycles, and who has continued the Keene Swap Meet.
Wray was good with his hands no matter what the job was. He did carpentry, construction and masonry for the MacMillin Co., as well as roofing for Al Melanson.
Wray is predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Art, Ted and Aubrey Murdough; and his sister, Joan Warner.
He is survived by his children: James and his wife, Shannon, and Wray Jr., both of Swanzey; his grandchildren Jesse James and Josephine, who he adored with his whole heart; along with many nieces and nephews.
Wray will be truly missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.
