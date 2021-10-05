Winston Torrey, 87, of Winchester, passed away on Sept. 30, 2021. He passed peacefully with the love of family near at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
