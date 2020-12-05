Winston Oren French

Winston Oren “Bud” French passed away peacefully at his home in Nelson on Nov. 25, 2020, surrounded by his family after enduring a battle with leukemia.
He was born on March 11, 1958, in Keene to Winston and Dorothy (Farwell) French. Bud was born on Town Meeting Day — perhaps the only Nelson Town Meeting he ever missed.
A devoted father of four, he was a “stay-at-home dad” before it was cool to be a stay-at-home dad.
Bud was a fourth-generation farmer raised on his family farm in Nelson. He was known to drop whatever he was doing to help a friend, stranger or animal in need.
Bud graduated from Keene High School in 1976. He enrolled in Los Alamos Dressage and Combined Training Center in Baptistown, N.J., to study equitation, dressage and combined training/jumping. This experience fueled his lifelong passion for riding and training horses. Bud achieved his United States Pony Club “B” level rating and went on to teach riding and horsemanship for various organizations. He became the district commissioner for Monadnock Pony Club, a position he held for many years, inspiring generations of young riders.
Bud graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in animal science before joining the veterinarian practice of Tenney, Fritz and Combs, where he assisted Dr. Combs with equine farm calls and many barnyard adventures.
With a deep love of his town and community, Bud was eager to help Nelson wherever he was needed. He held various town offices, including road agent, conservation commission, cemetery board, gravedigger and selectman.
Bud was a member of the Nelson Fire Department for over 30 years, becoming acting chief in 2013, and chief in 2014. He sponsored a regional “Firefighter I” certification class conducted by the N.H. Fire Academy which graduated 22 local firefighters for Nelson and neighboring towns. Andy Anderson, deputy chief with the N.H. Division of Fire Standards and Training and Emergency Medical services, remarked, “Chief French is an inspiration and a dedicated leader. You people are lucky in Nelson to have him as chief.” One of Bud’s proudest accomplishments was working with Jack Bradshaw to donate a rescue truck to the Nelson Rescue Department.
Bud enjoyed sharing his love of farming. He brought farm critters to local schools and the infusion suite at Cheshire Medical Center. He hosted an annual “Farm Day” for students from Symonds and Nelson Elementary Schools to visit his farm, experience animals, gardening, syrup production and hay rides. He was often recognized and greeted by young people who experienced these activities and referred to him fondly as “Farmer Bud.”
A “Jack of all trades,” Bud was the person to call whenever you needed help: rock wall building, haying, driveway repair, plowing, maple syrup. If he couldn’t help directly, chances were he’d know someone who could. He was a loyal friend and neighbor who always supported those around him.
Bud supported the Nelson Congregational Church, serving in various capacities including trustee, deacon, clerk of the works for the Melville Hall addition, and a general steward of the building and its facilities.
Bud will be greatly missed by many, especially his loving family, including his wife, Kelly; their four children: Winston “Marty” and his wife, Katie; Whitney; Megan; and Ryan; his adorable grandson, Winston James French; three siblings; many treasured nieces and nephews; and a farm full of animals. He is predeceased by his parents, Winston H. French and Dorothy M. (Farwell) French.
A celebration of Bud’s life is being planned for summer 2021.
Bud was integral to the farm and Earth he loved. In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to go outside, take a long, deep, cleansing breath and marvel at the beauty of the world around us. Bud would want us to appreciate every day and be fulfilled by a life well-lived.
