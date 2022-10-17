Winston A. Wright

Our community is at a great loss with the passing of Winston A. “Win” Wright, 85, a longtime community servant and friend to many, with his passing on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester.
His parents, Ray A. and Abbie F. (Crane) Wright, welcomed their son into the world on Jan. 15, 1937, in Keene. He grew up in Keene and was a 1955 graduate of Keene High School.
Winston attended Orange Coast College, receiving an associate degree in the arts. He later received a bachelor’s degree in education from Keene Teachers College and his master’s degree in education from Fitchburg State College.
He was an educator in the middle school system in Winchendon, Mass., for 33 years. His students cherished Mr. Wright as their teacher. He also served in the Winchendon middle school system as assistant principal.
Win will be remembered for his selfless dedication to his community, protecting many as a member of the Fitzwilliam Fire Department, beginning his fire service career in 1960, moving through the ranks to Senior Captain and later as Chief. He also served as a member and assistant chief of the Meadowood Fire Department.
Of the many accolades for Win, he was one of the first to obtain the level of EMT in southwestern New Hampshire in the early 1970s; a nationally registered EMT until 2014; a certified Firefighter 2 and hazmat deacon; an Emergency Management Director until 2014; a senior staff instructor with the N.H. Fire Academy; a fire warden; and member of the Fitzwilliam Emergency Preparedness.
Win was also an emergency dispatcher from 1965 until 2014 with the Southwestern N.H. Fire Mutual Aid.
As if this wasn’t enough for Win in serving his community, he was also a very proud member of the Monadnock Regional School District Board.
Following Win’s retirement, he and his wife, Jane, enjoyed taking more than 20 cruises, creating wonderful memories together. He, Jane and the family created many wonderful memories at their seasonal camping site at Surry Mountain Dam Campground for many years.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his son, Kenneth A. Wright, and his wife, Sherry, of Fitzwilliam; two grandchildren: Kenny Wright II and his wife, Taryn, stationed at the Schofield U.S. Army Base in Hawaii; and Kyle Wright and his wife, Natasha, stationed at Fort Drum U.S. Army Base in New York; three great-grandchildren: Brady Wright of Hawaii, and Colton Wright and Kyia Wright of Fort Drum, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Sharon Wright, of Keene; his nephews and nieces, including his niece, Debra Beach, of Keene; and many other extended family members.
Winston’s wife of 61 years, Jane R. (Wyman) Wright, died on Nov. 9, 2019. A brother, Douglas Wright, a brother and sister-in-law, Morgan and Sandra Wright, and two sisters-in-law, Carolyn McLeod and Shirley Cheever, also predeceased him.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Fitzwilliam Community Church, Route 119, Fitzwilliam. Burial in the Mountain View Cemetery, Swanzey, will be held privately by the family. Members of the Fitzwilliam Fire Department will honor Win with a final ride from the fire station to the church on the department’s fire engine.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Wright’s memory to the Fitzwilliam Community Church, P.O. Box 522, Fitzwilliam NH 03447.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mr. Wright’s services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.