Winnifred M. “Winnie” Abbott, 76, of North Swanzey, passed away in the comfort of her home with family by her side on Nov. 1, 2020, following a period of declining health.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1944, in Alexandria (N.H.) to the late Chester W. Clement and Catherine E. (Wixon) Rivets. She grew up in Laconia, where she attended area schools and furthered her education at a vocational college.
Following 18 years of companionship, Winnie married John K. “Jack” Abbott Jr. on March 27, 1993.
Winnie had been employed by Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services as a purchasing agent and maintenance and repair supervisor for more than 20 years prior to her retirement.
Winnie participated in hunting, canoeing, target shooting and archery. Her favorite pastime was taking her Jeep Cherokee out 4-wheeling in the woods. At home, Winnie enjoyed crocheting and made many pairs of slippers, mittens and beautiful afghans.
Winnie leaves behind her children: Gregory Vaudreuil and his significant other, Johanna Barden, of North Swanzey; and Tammy Gilbeau of Homosassa, Fla.; her granddaughter, Nichole Lengel, of Marlow; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her husband. Jack Abbott Jr.; her siblings, Richard Clement and Anita Clement; and her son-in-law, Michael Gilbeau.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Winnifred M. Abbott’s name to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Winnie, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
