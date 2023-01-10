Winifred J. Amarosa

Winifred J. “Winnie” Amarosa, 92, was a lifelong resident of Hinsdale, and a patient at Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester since October 2019. After living a long and wonderful life, Winnie died Saturday night, Jan. 7, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from complications of an infection.
Mrs. Amarosa was born in Brattleboro on Aug. 3, 1930, the daughter of Guy and Helen (Lombard) Bouchie. She was raised and educated in Hinsdale and graduated from Hinsdale High School with the class of 1948.
For many years she assisted with the day-to-day operation beside her husband in the family business, F.J. Amarosa Jr. & Sons Plumbing, Heating and Hardware based in Winchester. After retirement as the storekeeper, she continued to share her talents at High Hopes Orchard and Harlow’s Sugar House. She also had been employed for several years working the lunch program at Hinsdale Elementary School. After graduating high school, she proudly worked at the former Montgomery Ward store in Brattleboro.
A devout Catholic and steadfast in her walk of faith, she was a lifelong communicant of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Hinsdale and was a charter member of the Catholic Daughters Court at Saint Joseph Church since 1958.
She was a member of the Hinsdale Parent Teachers Association during her children’s school years in the 1960’s and ’70’s.
Winnie was a co-founder and served as treasurer of the Winchester Star, a newspaper published monthly in Winchester, maintaining friendships to this day.
In her leisure time, Winnie enjoyed collecting family heirlooms, Shirley Temple memorabilia, and postcards of local towns and covered bridges. With her historical town knowledge, Winnie joined the Hinsdale Historical Society.
In 1981 she joined the Northfield Quilters, proudly quilting all by hand and gaining lifelong friendships.
Attending family reunions was important to her for keeping strong relationships with family.
On Sept. 9, 1950, at Saint Joseph Church, she was married to her first and only love, Frank J. Amarosa Jr., who predeceased her in 2002.
Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Amarosa of Hinsdale; two sons, Frank Amarosa III of Ashuelot and Thomas Amarosa of Winchester; one brother, Albert Bouchie, and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Smyrna Mills, Maine; a sister, Barbara Benjamin, of Zephyr Hills, Fla.; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A son, David Amarosa, a brother, Guy X. Bouchie Jr., a sister, Martha Duggan, and her parents predeceased her.
The Amarosa family would like to thank the staff of Applewood Rehabilitation Center for their years of care for their mother.
Friends may call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home, 40 Terrace St., Brattleboro on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the springtime on a date to be announced by the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Guy X. Bouchie Jr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Hinsdale Fire Dept., Depot Street, Hinsdale NH 03451; or to The Gathering Place Adult Day Care Services, 30 Terrace St., Brattleboro VT 05301.