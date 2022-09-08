Winfred Savard Jr.

Winfred “Wink” Savard Jr. passed away at his home in Westmoreland on Aug. 16, 2022, following a hard, two-year fight with cancer.
The youngest of four, “Junior” was born Feb. 6, 1957, in Westport, to Winfred Sr. and Yvette (Morin) Savard. Ten years later the family moved to Westmoreland and that remained home.
Wink, a passionate man, took in everything the area had to offer. Hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, motorcycles (especially Harley-Davidsons) and fast cars were his life. Winfred loved his animals and always had a tender spot in his heart for the many dogs and cats he kept throughout his life.
A talented and hard worker, Winky had many jobs through the years. Logging, like his father and older brothers had done, led to years of operating heavy equipment for a number of construction outfits. Later he was a self-employed stone mason, building and repairing walls, patios, chimneys and anything and everything else of stone and brick.
Wink took pride in helping folks with limited budgets keep their homes and properties in working order. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need.
Family was everything to the Savards. Gatherings at the home in Westmoreland with siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents and friends were always to be remembered.
Gone before him are his beloved parents, Winfred Sr. and Yvette; his sister, Jacqueline; as well as countless lifelong friends and relatives.
Wink is survived by his brothers, Wesley Savard, of Milford, Mass., and Ronnie and Donna Savard of Westport, along with cousins, nieces, nephews and friends throughout New England.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the East Westmoreland cemetery.