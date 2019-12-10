Winfred G. Smith
Winfred Guy “Winnie” Smith, 68, passed on Dec. 6, 2019.
He was born in Keene on Aug. 24, 1951, to Richard Smith, Sr., and Sylvia (Manning) Smith.
A self-taught “jack of all trades,” Winnie was an especially well-respected welder/fabricator in the area. Winnie traveled the country with the love of his life, Sheri Austin, living adventurously and creating incredible memories. Always willing to lend a hand, he was a kind-hearted, free spirit who lived life on his own terms.
In addition to Sheri, his lifelong partner of 43 years, his family includes: two sons: Lucas Smith and Joshua Austin; three brothers: Richard Smith Jr., Wayne Smith and Jody Smith; two sisters: Dale Miner and Suzy (Smith) Ruskowski; and many nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held for immediate family.
Those who wish to remember Winnie in a special way may make gifts in his honor to the American Lung Association.
