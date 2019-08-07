William W. Houle
William W. “Bill” Houle Sr. of Keene died unexpectedly Aug. 2, 2019, while at home. He was 75 years old.
Bill was the second child of Frank James Houle and Edith (Hazen) Devine and was born in Albany, N.Y., on Oct. 23, 1943. He moved to Keene with his family when he was 8 and lived in Swanzey and Keene ever since.
Bill attended public schools in both Swanzey and Keene. He was a member of the N.H. National Guard and served from 1964-1970. He married Gail Bradbury in 1965. They had one son, William W. Houle Jr. Their divorce was amicable in 1970.
Bill met Virginia “Ginny” Stafford at Lindy’s Diner and they became the best of friends. They married in July of 1973 and raised four children.
Bill worked for the Princess Shoe Co. as a machine operator and later as a line foreman until they closed. He went to work for Markem Corporation in March of 1972 and worked there for 33 years, retiring in December of 2005. He worked as a machine operator for their slitting operation, and later in the stockroom, shipping and receiving areas.
Bill enjoyed bowling and was a member of several teams in both candlepin and 10-pin. He loved the game of softball. He played second base and was the coach of several teams, both men’s and women’s softball.
In his retirement, Bill loved collecting all types of sports memorabilia; however, the sports of baseball and football were his favorites. He was a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan and a New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed spending time at the Sports Source in Keene with his many sports-minded friends. Going to yard sales every Saturday from spring through autumn was another of his hobbies. He also loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, especially at the holidays.
Bill is predeceased by his father, Frank; his mother, Edith, and stepfather, Bill Devine; his brother, Bobby Houle; his daughter-in-law, Gloria Houle; and his brother-in-law, Jim Ziegler.
Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ginny; his four children and their spouses, Joe Golden and wife, Gina, from Miami, Fla., Bill Houle Jr. and his wife, Samantha, of Swanzey, Katie Griffin and her husband, Jesse, of Winchester and Patrick Houle and his girlfriend, Kyla Scheck, of Keene; and his nine grandchildren, Jessica, Nikki, Bryan, Danielle, Joey, Cullen, Justan, S. Rowan, and Kieran; and six great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Emelia, Gloria, Aliya, Carter and Caiden; as well as his sisters, Janice Ziegler and Paula Perham and her husband, Bob, from Buckeye, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews in New Hampshire and Arizona.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial at St. Joseph cemetery will follow.
While flowers will be gladly accepted, memorial contributions may be made in William W. Houle Sr.’s name to New Hampshire Catholic Charities, 215 Myrtle St., Manchester, NH 03104.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
