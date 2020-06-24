William Raymond Willis
William Raymond Willis, 70, of Marlow passed away in his sleep on June 18, 2020.
He was the son of George R. and Mabel L. Willis.
He is survived by his two brothers: Sidney Willis and his wife, Robin, of Marlow; and Frank Willis, of Marlow; many nieces and nephews; two aunts; and one uncle. A brother and sister died earlier.
During his life, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was employed by Robertson Paper Mill in Bellows Falls. He also logged with his Dad and his brother, Sidney.
A graveside service at the Village Cemetery in Marlow will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in William’s name to: United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 11 Church St., Marlow NH 03456; or to the Marlow Fire and EMS Department, P.O. Box 275, Marlow NH 03456.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
