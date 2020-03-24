William R. Whitney Sr.
William R. Whitney Sr., 86, a longtime resident of Winchester, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, peacefully in the comfort of his home after a period of declining health.
William was born in Worcester, Mass., the son of the late Dorothy (Smith) and John Whitney, on May 11, 1933. He attended Worcester Commerce High School and graduated with the class of 1951. Later he went on to become a member of the U.S. Air Force.
He married Patricia Savage on July 28, 1979, at the Episcopal Church of Athol, Mass.
William worked as a traffic controller for N.E. Traffic Control for 11 years. He also worked for Hunter North Security doing bank security before retiring in 2010.
He enjoyed fishing, driving his truck, coloring, models, traveling, going to air shows, golfing and bowling.
Mr. Whitney is survived by his children: Darlene Whitney of Riverside, Calif.; William Whitney Jr. of Connecticut; Robin Whitney of Worcester, Mass.; Sheila Huftel of Lillington, N.C.; Dennis Whitney of Keene; Robert Whitney of Turners Falls, Mass.; Tasha Kilanski of Swanzey; and Erica Whitney of Winchester; and his sister, Laura Hamill, of Lowell, Mass. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition, he leaves his longtime companion, Nicole Guimont, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, along with cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Rogers.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours. All other services will take place in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester. Flowers will be gladly accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of William R. Whitney Sr. to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., West Swanzey NH 03469 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.