William R. Rinta

William R. “Bill” Rinta, 98, of Marlborough, passed away on Sept. 5, 2020, at Jaffrey Rehab and Nursing Center of natural causes.
He was born March 7, 1922, to John and Kate (Tikkala) Rinta of Marlborough. He grew up in “Finntown” and was extremely proud of his Finnish ancestry. He graduated from Marlborough High School in 1940. During World War II he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the “Lion Four” unit as a torpedoman on Manus Island, New Guinea.
On Aug. 27, 1948, Bill married Audrey E. Maattila and they settled in Marlborough, where he lived most of his life. He worked for American Optical in Keene for 30 years.
Bill enjoyed traveling, always attending his yearly U.S. Navy reunions. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Croteau-Coutts Post 24. He enjoyed gardening, day trips to the beach and his animals, but his greatest passion was fishing. You would often find Bill casting his fly rod on some area lake or pond or setting up his ice tackle on a beautiful winter day.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Susan, and her husband, Harold Tonseth, of Marlborough; and a step-grandson, David Tonseth, of North Granby, Conn.
Bill is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Audrey, who died in November of 1998; and also his parents, one sister, two brothers, and his beloved cat, Layla.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Bill was extremely proud and honored to have served his country. In memory of him, please remember to thank a veteran for their service and sacrifice.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Bill, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.