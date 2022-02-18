William O. “Willie” Kendall, 100, a former longtime resident of Marlborough, passed away on Feb. 9, 2022, at Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester.
Willie was born on Dec. 27, 1921, in Athol, Mass., to William H. and Lola M. (Sargent) Kendall. He also resided in North Swanzey before moving to Marlborough, which is where he settled. During his working life, he joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and participated in the 1941 construction of Surry Mountain Dam. He also worked for many years as a polisher at the former Henkel Manufacturing Corp. on Norway Avenue in Keene.
Willie had a natural gift for music and as a self-taught musician entertained his family by playing guitar and harmonica. He always had a special place in his heart for young visitors. His nieces and nephews have many fond memories of time spent at Uncle Willie’s house, where he was always ready with a tune on that harmonica — and often an ice cream sandwich from the freezer.
Fiercely independent, Willie had an innate ability to repair almost anything. He always had a garden and was particularly fond of his fresh tomatoes. He loved to go fishing and in his later years his excuse for not answering the phone was often that he had “gone fishing.” Willie will also be remembered by family and those who had the opportunity to know him for his story telling abilities and mischievous sense of humor.
William is survived by his brothers: Ralph Kendall and his wife, Carole, of Keene; and Donald Kendall and his wife, Judy, of Gilsum; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. A brother, George Kendall, and three sisters, Dorothy Kapiloff, Marion Pasno and Ruth Elliot, predeceased him.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Jones Cemetery, on Jones Cemetery Road, off Wheeler Avenue, Orange, Mass. Family and friends are welcome to attend. There are no public calling hours.
For those who wish, a memorial donation may be made in Mr. Kendall’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at stjude.org, or via mail to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105; or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, online at donate.lovetotherescue.org, or via mail to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
