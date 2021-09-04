William N. “Bill” Raynor, 69, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2021, at home in Harrisville surrounded by family and a beautiful view of Mount Monadnock.
Bill, the youngest of four children, was born March 29, 1952, to proud parents Samuel Russell and Marion Dustin Raynor in Yonkers, N.Y. While he grew up and went to school in New York, Bill and his family vacationed on Nubanusit Lake in Nelson almost every summer. It was also during this time that Bill met his lifelong friend, Ken Graham. Bill and Kenny were like brothers, and did everything together, including sailing a “borrowed” boat down the Hudson River, then having to carry it back home through the streets of New York.
After high school Bill joined the U.S. Marines. He was immensely proud of his time in the Marines and his service to our country. Bill returned to Nelson after his discharge from the Marines, and shortly thereafter met and married Virginia (Ginny) Clark. Together they raised five children. They also bought and ran Raynor’s Country Store for more than 25 years. Bill started a real estate partnership, PRT Realty, with good friend and partner, Pat Putnam. Bill was then recruited to run the Orange, Mass., branch of Hamshaw Lumber, which turned into a partnership opportunity that solidified his professional career. As a result of that transition he also gained a trusted friend and confidant, Doug Hamshaw.
Single at that point, he continued to be ever-present for his children. If you talked with him for more than a minute it was abundantly clear how important family was to Bill. He met his beloved wife, Marie Moore, in 2005, and they have been together ever since. Bill finished his career at Ace Rental Center, which he ran with his sons, Brice and Sam, and his sister, Carol, before he finally “retired.”
No one who ever met Bill was a stranger. It was his mission to make people feel welcome by his warmth, generosity, kindness and love. Bill was a great leader. He particularly enjoyed coaching people in the art of personal finance.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; and his cousin, David Crocker, who died in the line of duty. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Marie Moore; his brother, James Raynor, and his wife, Mary; his sisters: Ruth Venezia and her husband, Paul (Buzz); and Carol Raynor; his beloved children: Andrew and wife, Beth Raynor; Jason and his wife, Stephanie Raynor; Brice and his wife, Jessica Raynor; Katy and her husband, Drew Cross; Sam and his partner, Sheana Rodriguez; Laura and her wife, Emily Moore; and Jacque Moore and her partner, Tommy Barth. Bill is also survived by his 10 grandchildren who were the stars in his eyes: Ayla, Ari, Baylen, Nola, Kalea, William, Amelia, Rowen, Levi and Qynn.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Sept. 12, 2021, starting at 12 noon, at 19 Katy Lane, Harrisville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to your local charity of choice. To leave a memory or express condolences, please visit Bill’s memorial page at www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
