William N. Ball
William N. “Bill” Ball, the oldest son of the late Clifton F. and Dorothy E. (Wright) Ball, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, after a courageous battle against Alzheimer’s.
Born at the old Elliott Hospital on April 7, 1938, Bill was a lifelong resident of Keene and a 1956 graduate of Keene High School. He entered the Army immediately following graduation.
Bill was a diligent worker. Taking care of his family was utmost in his life. He was employed at the former Sprague and Carlton in Keene, the former Homestead Woolen Mills in Swanzey and ultimately Troy Mills as data processing manager (now called IT) before retiring. He was happiest being with his family, taking care of his home, he loved doing yard work and mowing the lawn, making things in his workshop, puzzles, and the card game Skip Bo. Bill loved all animals especially cats, and Rudy, the neighborhood dog.
His wife, Eleanor (Case) Ball, of Keene, survives Bill. They were married in St. Bernard Church in Keene on Sept. 5, 1959, with family and friends attending. Bill is also survived by a daughter, Claire Merrill, and her husband, Chuck, of Sanford, Maine; a son, James Ball, and his wife, Katie, of Mint Hill, N.C.; a granddaughter, Koren Merrill, and her significant other, Kyle Dowdell, of Sanford, Fla.; a grandson, Joseph Merrill, of Virginia Beach, Va.; his brothers and sisters: Robert Ball and his wife, Mary; Nancy Dintino and her husband, Victor; and Thelma Carpenter, all of Keene; and John Ball and his wife, Mary, of Arizona. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. His sister, Joyce Wixon, her husband, Bruce Wixon, and a brother-in-law, Russell Carpenter, passed away many years ago.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at noon in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Ball’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, Mass. & N.H. Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452; or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
