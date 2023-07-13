William Morse Sr.

William “Bill” Morse Sr., aka “Elvis,” 72, a resident of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, with the love of his family by his side at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born a son to the late Evelyn (Brunelle) and Charles Morse Sr. on Nov. 14, 1950, in Athol, Mass. Bill was educated locally at Thayer High School in Winchester.
After high school, William enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. William was honorably discharged at the rank of Lance Corporal E-3 on Dec. 12, 1974. After his initial enlistment, William went on to serve in the N.H. Army National Guard and he was again honorably discharged at the rank of Sargent E-5.
On April 26, 1969, William exchanged vows with the love of his life, Linda L. Tedford. They have been married for 54 years.
Bill was the owner of Bill’s Ashuelot Garage in Ashuelot. He worked for 16 years until he retired in 2016. Prior, Bill worked for Al Melanson Construction Company as their mechanic for 10 years and worked for the Athol Daily Newspaper as a printer for one year.
Along with working, Bill enjoyed going fishing, camping, playing on the computer and restoring cars. He also liked to watch sports, especially the Red Sox, He was a huge fan of Elvis, enjoyed collecting Elvis souvenirs and collector’s items and did one awesome Elvis impersonation. He enjoyed racing at Monadnock Speedway in his younger years. He liked to collect antiques and guitars amongst many of his collectibles. He always loved history and loved to share it. He liked to go for random rides all over and see back roads with his wife and children. He liked to build model cars. He loved the White Mountains and the ocean. He loved lobster, steak anything on the grill and looked forward to his salt water taffy and sweets. He had a routine of watching “Survivor” with his wife and no disturbing while watching. William was a loving and caring person often helping people in the community fixing their cars and offering free inspections and discounted car repairs, including military discounts.
What he enjoyed most in life was his children and being a dad, his dog Matty, his grandkids and great-grandkids and his love of his life, his wife Linda. As he would say, not goodbye but toodaloo.
Mr. Morse Sr. is survived by his wife, Linda Morse, of Winchester; their three children: Lisa M. Morse and her significant other, Lyle Hill Jr., of Richmond; Theresa J. Morse and her significant other, Shawn Thomas, of Swanzey; and Billy-Jo Kundel and her significant other, Derrick Andrade, of Greenfield, Mass. He is also survived by his seven siblings: Earnest Morse of Holden, Mass.; Thelma Graville and her husband, Bill, of Gardner, Mass.; Carl Morse and his wife, Diane, of Old Town, Fla.; Carol Primus and her husband, Mike, of Winchester; Evelyn Berry and her husband, Dale, of Greenfield, Mass.; George Morse Sr. of Winchester; and Gary Morse of Keene; his 10 grandchildren: Adrienne LaPorte, Ryan Morse, Amber Trembley, Morgan Huot, Logan Morse, Annabelle Kundel, Owen Morse, Connor Morse, Greyson Morse and Willow Morse; his six great grandchildren; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
William is predeceased by his parents; his only son, William “Will” Morse Jr., who passed on March 4, 2023; his three siblings, Charles Morse, Wayne Morse and Raymond Morse; and one grandchild, Quinn Morse.
Burial will be on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, 60 Forest Lake Road, Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations be made out to Ruck-Up Inc., 42 Upper Knight St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 S. Winchester St. Swanzey, NH. 03469 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).