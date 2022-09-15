William Moran Kelly Jr., 76, a lifelong resident and farmer of Winchester, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, after a period of failing health.
He was born Sept. 21, 1945, the son of William Kelly Sr. and May (Burgemaster) Kelly.
Bill’s younger years were joyfully spent on the family farm with an abundance of cows, horses and dogs. He, along with his sister, Nancy, and younger brother, Tom, entered the 4-H program, with dairy cattle being their focus. This project resulted in Bill being selected as the New Hampshire 4-H state winner in 1961.
Bill attended schools in Winchester, then Keene High School and graduated in 1963 from Monadnock Regional High School. He spoke often of being a member of the first graduating class at the new school. The football team which he became a part of was undefeated that year — a feat he love to share. During these high school days he became a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA), serving in many capacities and leadership roles. These experiences paved the way for Bill being selected as a National FFA Vice President from 1965 to 1966 representing the Northeast region. He had the opportunity of traveling throughout the United States and chatting with the boosters of the FFA program, meeting the nation’s President and other prominent leaders, and giving countless speeches.
After high school, Bill attended the University of New Hampshire’s Thompson School of Science and Technology Program from which he graduated in 1965. Bill was also a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.
Thereafter, Bill returned to Winchester in 1966, where he and his brother, Tom, purchased the Thompson Farmstead, also known as the Phil Pierce Farm. They devoted their time and energy into clearing land to create more usable acreage and in developing their Holstein and Brown Swiss dairy cattle herds. For his accomplishments, Bill was recognized in 1972 as the New Hampshire Farm Bureau Outstanding Young Farmer.
A highlight of Bill’s career was when he was asked to judge a dairy show in Riobamba, Ecuador. During his stay, Bill traveled to farming areas in the Andes Mountains, where crops were being raised. He enjoyed meeting the native people and learning their culture.
Bill was an avid fisherman and hunter and sold the development rights in 1993 to the New Hampshire Fish And Game Department to preserve 234 acres of forest, farmland and riverfront. This is a great habitat for ducks, geese, turkeys, pheasant, blue heron and deer. This will be always open to hunters.
Bill had a fierce, driving, competitive spirit as evidenced when exhibiting dairy cattle at the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin, competing at oxen and horse-pulling events locally, or watching his granddaughters compete in swimming events. He always stated that, “If you are not prepared to win, then don’t go!”
Bill was community and civic-minded and served on many committees. He believed that it was important to participate and have a voice, and that government existed to serve all the people. Bill served as a Selectman in Winchester from 2001 to 2004. He also served for many years on the (NRCS) Natural Resource Conservation Service Committee, to ensure and safeguard land use in Sullivan and Cheshire Counties. He was also a trustee of the Eastern States Exposition for many years.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda (Chickering) Kelly; a son, William 3rd; a daughter, Kathryn (Kelly) Scoville, and granddaughters Abby and Molly Scoville; his brother, Thomas Kelly; his sisters, Nancy Harm, of Northville, Mich., Pearl Thompson of Winchester and Ruth Balla of Acworth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was pre-deceased by a sister, Bernice Doody, in addition to his parents.
Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to a Celebration of Life for William Kelly Jr. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at noon at the United Church of Winchester, 99 Main St., Winchester. A reception will follow at the Arlington Inn and Tavern, 71 Main St., Winchester. Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the New Hampshire 4-H Foundation, Tom Fairchild 4-H Dairy Endowment (www.extension.unh.edu/).