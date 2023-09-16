William Lee Harrington

William Lee Harrington was born in Bellows Falls in 1939 to the late Pardon and Evelyn (Ware) Harrington. William graduated from Vilas High School in 1957, where he played varsity basketball, baseball and football, and he was the co-captain for the basketball and baseball teams. William also quarterbacked the football team and was undefeated for two years when co-captain. William attended one year at Keene State College.