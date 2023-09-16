William Lee Harrington was born in Bellows Falls in 1939 to the late Pardon and Evelyn (Ware) Harrington. William graduated from Vilas High School in 1957, where he played varsity basketball, baseball and football, and he was the co-captain for the basketball and baseball teams. William also quarterbacked the football team and was undefeated for two years when co-captain. William attended one year at Keene State College.
William married the love of his life, Myrna Harrington, on Feb. 19, 1983, in Alstead. William worked for Public Service for 10 years and owned Fred and Barney’s Grocery Store in Alstead for many years with his friend, Donny Burnham. He also worked for Kingsbury Tool in the printing business, he worked for an electrician and for SECI and ran UNIPRIME (contamination showers and infrared tile lifts) before he retired in the mid-1990s.
William loved to bowl for many years and won many championships with his good friends, Donny and Jimmy Burnham. He also played horseshoes for many years and was the New Hampshire State Champion in 1992, 1993 and 1994. He was inducted to the New Hampshire Horseshoe Pitchers Association Hall of Fame in 1999. William loved to play golf and shot a hole-in-one in August 2021 at the Bellows Falls Country Club. He was always up for a game of horseshoes, cornhole and loved to compete.
William loved to go fishing and spend hours on all the various lakes and ponds in the local area. He spent many weeks going up to camp in West Stewartstown, fishing most of the ponds and lakes in the North Country with friends John Bell and Lloyd Howe. There were many annual fishing trips to Canada with Gordon and John Bell, Lari Bell and many friends from Newport.
Hunting was another love and there have been more than 100 deer hanging in the big tree in the front yard of his home from all his hunting buddies and friends.
The highlight of his younger years was traveling to Alaska in 1960 with friend Tom Marx. They drove up and back on the Alaska-Canada Highway when it was a dirt road and they were gone from June 12 until Aug. 14. Beginning in the early 2000s Myrna and William traveled for many years with good friends, Gordon and Jackie Bell, usually a cruise in the spring and a road trip in the fall.
William belonged to the American Legion Post #57 in Alstead, NH. Over the years he was a member of the Moose and Polish American Club.
William is survived by his children: Mike Harrington, Shelly (Curt) Barnes, Frank (Amy) Harrington, Debbie Kelly, Kathy Gay and Tracy Sichling (Ronda); his grandchildren: Meghan, Matthew, Becky, Kady, Ashley, Shannon, Chelsea, Laura, Sean, Elizabeth and Jessica; and his great-grandchildren: Cameron, Brody, Grayson, Olivia, Benny, Maci, Sophie, and Theo. He is also survived by his sister Ruth (Owen) Libby.
He was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife, Myrna, and his siblings, Erwin and Elwin.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Third Congregational Church in Alstead, with burial to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Third Congregational Church, P.O. Box 164, Alstead NH 03602; or the American Legion Post #57, P.O. Box 91, Alstead NH 03602.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.