William L. Tyler
William L. “Bill” Tyler, 87, a long time resident of Spofford and formerly of Brattleboro, died peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
He was born the son of the late Margaret (Emerson) and Richard L. Tyler on Nov. 5, 1932, in Brattleboro.
His education began at Green Street School and he graduated from Brattleboro High School with the class of 1951.
Soon after high school, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1957. After military service, he enrolled at Keene State College to study chemistry and physics. He earned his bachelor of science in 1961.
On June 24, 1956, he married Betty Ann Chickering at the First Baptist Church in Brattleboro. The reception was held at the Chickering family home on Putney Road in Brattleboro. Betty and Bill celebrated 64 years of marriage on June 24, 2020.
Bill was an entrepreneur. Prior to being the former owner of The Colonial Motel and Spa and The Tavern for 28 years, he had been an auctioneer, a cattle dealer, a stockbroker, and the owner of The Whetstone General Store, all in Brattleboro.
Bill’s interests included skiing, running, bicycling and travel. He ran the Chicago Marathon and the New York City Marathon. He biked miles and miles on Vermont roads and biked in Italy twice. Together, he and Betty visited all 50 states.
Mr. Tyler is survived by his wife, Betty C. Tyler, of Spofford: his sons: Kyle T. Tyler and his wife, Carmen, of Bozeman, Mont.; and Karey T. Tyler and his wife, Lisa, of Vernon, Vt.; four grandchildren: Ashley Tyler of Toms River, N.J.; Parker Tyler and her wife, Hannah, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Bridger Tyler and his wife, Callie, of San Diego, Calif.; and Taryn Tyler of Lubbock, Texas. In addition, Bill leaves his niece, Deborah Wilson, and nephews James and Gary Savory all of Hinsdale. Bill is predeceased by his sister, Jean Savory.
In keeping with Bill’s wishes, all services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of William Tyler to: Friends of Pisgah, P.O. Box 134, Chesterfield NH 03443: or Thompson House, 80 Maple St., Brattleboro VT 05301. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.