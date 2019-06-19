William L. Thompson
William L. Thompson, 61, of Mt. Airy, N.C., passed away on April 15, 2019, after a battle with leukemia.
Bill was born Feb. 13, 1958, in Bellows Falls, son of Eliot and Dorothy (Lund) Thompson.
He grew up in Westmoreland where he attended public school and graduated from Keene High School in 1976. He joined the U.S. Navy following high school. He was a “jack of all trades,” truck driver, maintenance man and HVAC technician to name a few. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially spending time with his family.
Bill is survived by the love of his life, Felicia of Mt. Airy, N.C.; his daughter, Amy (Scott) McCord of Pilot Mt., N.C.; son, Eric Thompson of Keene; two stepsons, Craig (Jen) Seagrove of Newport and Chad Green of Nashville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Jourdain and Morghain McCord, Cheyenne, Zachary and Erin Seagrove; two sisters, Sandy (Jim) Newell and Lauren (Ian) Hurley, both of Westmoreland; nephew, Nicholas Thompson; and nieces, Michaela and Lydia Hurley. He is preceded in death by both parents; and his brother, Daniel Thompson.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m., at the East Cemetery off Route 12 in Westmoreland. All are welcome to gather after at Lauren and Ian’s house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.