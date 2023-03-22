William “Will or Wilma” L. Morse Jr., 41, of Winchester, and formerly of Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 4, 2023, after a brief period of declining health.
He was born the son to Linda (Tedford) and William L. Morse Sr. on Dec. 13, 1981, in Keene. He attended school locally at Thayer High School.
William worked for Putney Paper as a paper machinist since July 2022 and previously worked for C&S and for his father’s auto shop, Bill’s Ashuelot Garage. Will was mostly a stay-at-home father, which he was most proud of.
Along with working, Will enjoyed spending his time going camping, grilling, making bonfires, fishing, listening to music, and watching the Red Sox and going to games He loved going to the races, he liked to meditate, he enjoyed jumping off from cliffs into the natural waterfalls and rock slides, he enjoyed restoring old cars, building model cars, he collected baseball cards, comic books, Matchbox cars and Hot Wheels, and he enjoyed being at the mountains or the ocean. He also enjoyed reading his comic books, playing video games or playing baseball. Will never turned down a nice, juicy steak or lobster. Most importantly he loved spending all his free time with family — especially his kids.
Mr. Morse is survived by his significant other of 16 years, Paige Wall; their five children: Logan Morse, Owen Morse, Connor Morse, Greyson Morse and Willow Morse, all of Winchester; his parents, Linda and William Morse Sr., of Winchester; and his three siblings: Billy-Jo Kundel of Swanzey; Lisa Morse and her significant other, Lyle Hill, of Richmond; and Theresa Morse of Winchester. He is also survived by four nieces and one nephew: Adrienne Laporte of Greenfield, Mass.; Amber Tremblay of Berwick, Maine; Morgan Huot of Woodbourne, N.Y.; Annabelle Kundel of Swanzey; and Ryan Morse of Winchester; along with many cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Eleanor and Harold Tedford; his paternal grandparents, Evelyn and Charles Morse; and his daughter, Quinn Morse.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at noon, at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A graveside service will be held later in the spring of 2023, with a date and time to be announced later online.
Although flowers will be greatly appreciated, the family has requested donations be made out to The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center, 24 Railroad St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).