William L. “Bill” Gray, 76, of Claremont, passed away on July 16, 2021, at the Elm Wood Center in Claremont.
Bill was born to Leonard W. and Ruth Colburn Gray on Dec. 25, 1944, in Manchester. He spent most of his youth growing up in Charlestown before spending many years living in Claremont with the support and assistance of Pathways of the River Valley.
Bill was a very social person and enjoyed visits with friends, concerts and trips to local restaurants. He enjoyed spending time with his family and always looked forward to family events and gatherings. Bill was a huge car racing enthusiast and for many years did not miss a race at Claremont Speedway. He had a great memory and could name each driver and car number. He also loved NASCAR racing and diligently watched every weekly race.
Bill spent the last seven years living at Elm Wood Center where he made many friends, enjoyed playing bingo, and was affectionately referred to as the “Mayor.”
Bill is survived by his stepmother, Mary Gray, of Charlestown, who was his Mom since 1948; his sister, Carol Olsen, of Hyde Park, Vt.; his stepsisters: Elaine Kernozicky of Keene; and Candace Hingston and her husband, Bob, of Windsor, Vt.; his stepbrothers: Gary Gray and his wife, Flossie, of Westmoreland; Gordon Gray and his wife, Nancy, of Groveton; and Larry Gray and his wife, Elaine, of Groveton; and several nephews and nieces. Bill was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Jane Grover, and her husband, Dick; and two brothers-in-law, Erik Olsen and Gary Kernozicky.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
