World War II veteran William L. Ball died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, two months shy of his 99th birthday, at the Hope Hospice Center in Providence R.I.
Born Aug. 14, 1923, he was the sixth of 15 children of the late Ernest and Victoria Ball of Surry. Bill graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1941. He served with the 208th Combat Engineer Battalion in the European Theater during World War II.
On returning from the war Bill went to work for Sealol Co. in Keene. When the company relocated to Rhode Island, Bill and his family moved there, where Bill retired after 35 years.
Bill is survived by his long-time companion, Joan Bora, of Cranston, R.I.; his son, Steven W. Ball, of West Greenwich, R.I.; his daughter, Sherrie Castle, and her husband, Dana, of Keene; his grandsons, Steven J. Ball of Rhode Island and Ryan W. Duhaime of New Hampshire; his granddaughters, Jennifer Buzel of Arizona and Kimberly Gardner of North Carolina; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Shirley Dunton and Patricia Faria of Keene, Gertrude Haynes of Swanzey, Edith Hasbrouck of Gilsum; and a brother, Samuel Ball, of Connecticut; plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Susanne; and his siblings, Weston, Elizabeth, Lois, Herbert, Sarah, Ruth, Geraldine, John and Judith.
A graveside service will be held in the Surry Village Cemetery on Aug. 20, 2022.