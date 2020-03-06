William K. Graham
The proud Air Force veteran and family man affectionately known as “Big Daddy,” William K. “Bill” Graham, 81, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in the Westwood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Keene.
His parents, William and Beatrice (Horton) Graham, welcomed their son into the world on Jan. 22, 1939, in Somerville, Mass.
Bill enlisted in the Air Force on Jan. 23, 1956, and served his country until his honorable discharge on Jan. 20, 1961.
A very hard worker, Bill worked for many years with Port-O-Lite in West Swanzey, and for over 20 years with Hannaford grocery store in Keene. Skilled with his hands, Bill was a master woodworker and loved tinkering with cars. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Association and a former member of the VFW Keene Post 799.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years, Cheryl J. (Hamlin) Graham of Keene; his son, William Graham, of Claremont; his daughter, Kristina Graham, and her husband, Alan Jervis, of Shoreline, Wash.; a granddaughter, Briauna Eddy; a sister, Lydia Ford, of Keene; and many nieces and nephews. A sister, Jeanette Como, predeceased him.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Graham’s memory to the Friends of Veterans, 222 Holiday Drive, White River Junction VT 05001.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
