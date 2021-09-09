William J. Kopacz, age 87, passed away peacefully at Seacoast Medical Center in Little River, S.C., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Born on March 15, 1934, and raised in Walpole to his parents, Joseph and Wilma Kopacz. William graduated from Walpole High School and did many great things with his life. He was a dedicated firefighter for several years on the Walpole Volunteer Fire Department. He was a dedicated employee at Hick’s Machinery for 45 years until retiring in 2006. He was one of the most loyal and hard-working men in existence. His hobbies included bowling, where he belonged to many leagues and won many trophies, spending quality time with his children and grandchildren, and sitting on the pier by the ocean watching the sunset.
Following his retirement and move to Little River, S.C., he then took on the role of everyone’s favorite door greeter for five years at the WalMart Super Center in North Myrtle Beach. There wasn’t anyone who passed through without a loving smile and kindhearted greeting!
William is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Amy J. Kopacz, of Little River, S.C.; beloved baby girl, Dutchess, son and daughter-in-law David and Chris Kopacz of Aydlett, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law Doreen and Serge Pouliot of Hinsdale; daughter and son-in-law Denise and Jim Momaney of Langdon; son Colby Kopacz of Little River, S.C.; daughter and son-in-law Tamara and Jesse Conboy of Acworth; daughter Holly Kopacz of Tampa, Fla.; sister Barbara Clark of Charlestown; sister Joan Whiton of Walpole; father-in-law Francis Lerzo of Galesburg, Ill.; father-in-law Phillipe Van of Conway, S.C.; brother-in-law Ted Brooks of Walpole; sister-in-law Kimberly VanDyke of Galesburg, Ill.; sister-in-law Heidi Belanger and spouse, Mark Belanger, of Milton, Fla.; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
William was pre-deceased by his mother, Wilma Kopacz, of Walpole; his father, Joseph Kopacz, of Walpole; his sister, Marilyn Brooks, of Walpole; his brother, Ronald Kopacz, of Walpole; his first wife (mother of his children), Phyllis Kopacz, of Walpole; his brother-in-law, Ken Clark, of Walpole; his brother-in-law, George Whiton, of Walpole; and his mother-in-law, Patricia Van of Conway, S.C.
Per William’s request, there will be no funeral service held. Donations can be made in his honor to either the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
