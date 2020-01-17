William J. Baldwin Sr.
William J. Baldwin Sr., 92, of Keene, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, following a period of declining health.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1927 in Keene, the son of the late Clyde and Antoinette (Metivier) Baldwin. He attended area schools and proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
William made a career for himself with over 33 dedicated years at Central Screw. After retirement, he drove for the Fenton dealerships and was fondly referred to as “Wild Bill.”
He had been a member of the Keene VFW, Gordon Bissell American Legion and the Eagles. William enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a people person and was always willing to help the less fortunate.
William will be dearly missed by: his children: Bill Baldwin Jr. and his wife, Judy, of Keene; Bruce Baldwin and his wife, Connie, of Massachusetts; and Sandra Brown of Utah; grandchildren: Stacie Norton, Melissa Bishop, Nicole Corcoran and Jill Amidon; and great-grandchildren: Savannah, Erin, Brady, Riley, Samantha, Bryce, Brody and Ella.
He was predeceased by: his wife, Phyllis (Kent) Baldwin, in 2000; his brother, Thomas Baldwin; sons-in-law: Bruce Sharkey and William Brown; and grandson, Barry Sharkey.
Services will be private and there are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. William J. Baldwin Sr.’s name to the Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene NH 03431 (www.TheCommunityKitchen.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of William, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
