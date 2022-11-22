William (Billy) Hiram Stevens died peacefully on Nov. 10, 2022, at the age of 89 years old in Concord.
He was born in Newport, Maine, on Jan. 15, 1933, at his family home. He came from a large family with four sisters and a brother. He graduated from the Robert William Traip Academy in Kittery, Maine, in 1951.
He was drafted in 1952 during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany and served in our armed forces for two years. After his time in the service, he began working road construction all throughout New England. This is where he met the love of his life, Barbara Branka, while he assisted her after she had gotten stuck on the newly constructed Route I-91 in Vermont. The two married in May of 1958 and lived in various parts of Vermont and New Hampshire before finally settling in Kingston (N.H.) where they raised two children. He lived in Kingston for 40 years before living in Swanzey for the last 10 years of his life. He worked road construction for nearly 40 years before retiring in 1995.
When he was not working, he enjoyed a variety of different hobbies, such as gardening, bird watching, working on puzzles, visiting casinos, collecting guns and clocks, watching the Red Sox, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara (Branka) Stevens; his parents, William and Hazel Stevens; a brother, Norman Stevens; and two sisters, Olive Emery and Margaret Beane.
He is survived by his son, Michael Stevens, of Bangor, Maine; his daughter, Shelly Streeter, and her husband, Michael Hamel, of Franklin; two sisters: Doris Cutten of Kittery, Maine; and Marilyn Smith of Durham; four grandchildren: Paige Stevens of New York City, Travis Streeter of Brattleboro, Steven Streeter of Brattleboro, and Eli Stevens of Dover. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be attended privately. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Brain Trauma Foundation.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.