William H. McCarroll, 91, passed away on Feb. 23, 2022. He joined Chantal G. McCarroll, 96, of Lawrenceville, N.J., who passed away quietly in her home with her beloved husband, Bill, by her side on June 1, 2021.
Born at the Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 19, 1930, to Elva Hill and Joseph Allen McCarroll, his early childhood was spent in Teaneck, N.J., but in 1942 his father accepted a position at the submarine base in New London, Conn., and the family moved to Mystic, Conn. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1952 and decided to remain there for his graduate studies because of their strong program in solid state chemistry. In 1954 he did a summer internship at the RCA Laboratories in Princeton, N.J., and was subsequently hired by them upon completion of his degree.
He met his future wife, Chantal, at a dance on top of the then-Bamberger’s store in the Princeton Shopping Center. They were married in October 1958 and settled in Lawrenceville, N.J. In 1967 he left RCA to take a position in the Chemistry Department at Rider College, which he held until 1992, when he chose early retirement so that he and Chantal could spend more time together. He continued sponsoring research students there until 2008.
Active in local politics, he was a strong supporter of the low-income housing project in the Eggerts Crossing section of the township in the 1970s and served a short term on the Lawrence Township Council. He chose to take early retirement in 1992 so that he and Chantal would have more time to travel. However, Rider allowed him to maintain a research laboratory where he mentored students interested in solid state chemistry and he continued this endeavor until 2008. He was active in the Township’s Meals on Wheels program and served as that organization’s president for several years.
Chantal greatly enjoyed traveling with Bill, two of their favorite places being Normandy, France, and Gandy’s Beach, N.J. She had a high appreciation for the arts. They frequented museums and galleries. Her favorite artist was always her endearing husband, Bill, whose work has been displayed in local galleries and their home. Chantal loved to crochet, knit, and was a master at needlepoint, which became a decorative staple in her home for visitors to view. She and Bill shared a love for gardening — walking through their backyard became an enchanting experience. Chantal was an avid reader who found delight and had respect for all literary genres.
They are survived by his daughter, Monique Crossley, and her husband, Leonard, of Danville, Pa.; a son, Marcus McCarroll, of Keene; a granddaughter, Amy Gendek Rusignuolo and her husband, Peter, of Monmouth Junction, N.J.; Eugene Gendek and his wife, Angie, of Bordentown, N.J. A daughter, Marthe, and her husband, Eugene, both predeceased her. A daughter Marianne McCarroll-Powell (predeceased) and her husband, Dave Powell, of Stockton, Calif.; six grandsons: Robert A. Spahr Jr., Ryan P. Spahr, Peter L. Rusignuolo, Jacob W. Gendek, Samuel I. Gendek and Nicholas J. Gendek.
Funeral services will be held for Bill on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Lawrenceville, 2688 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, N.J., with the Rev. Kyle Anderson officiating. The interment will be private. Arrangements are by the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, Pennington, N.J. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.
