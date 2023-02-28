William H. Borden Jr., 93, of Keene, passed away Feb. 26, 2023, peacefully at Hillside Village /Covenant Living of Keene.
He was the husband of the late Nancy Hill Borden. He was the son of the late William and Grace (Ferguson) Borden.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Bruce and James Borden.
He is survived by his four children: Douglas, Daniel (Joyce Hanrahan), David (Lee), and Cynthia (Tim Hatt); his grandchildren: Justin, Alicia, Kayla (Austin Reida), Jay (Rachel Dennison), Chase (Katrina Daigle), Ali (Jon Tomachick), Sadie (Matt Anderson), Teal and Tasha. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Jayce, Dash and Trillium Borden. “Uncle Bill” will leave behind nieces and nephews: Tom, and his sons Jake and Justin Borden, Steve, Greg, Sam, Jake, Nate and Emily Hill.
Bill was born Nov. 2, 1929, in Menasha, Wisc. His father, William Sr., was asked by his father, Henry Borden, to move his family to Keene around 1937 to help run People’s Laundry. Young William went to Symonds School, Keene High School and Brewster Academy before enrolling at the University of New Hampshire in the business program. He loved sports, the thrill of competing, and being the best he could be.
While at UNH he was a member of Theta Chi. He met Nancy, an Alpha Chi, while on the planning committee for a fraternity/sorority dance. It was love at first sight, and after graduating they got married on Oct. 2, 1954.
William enlisted and served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne Division.
He and Nancy returned to Keene where Bill began work at People’s Laundry. They started raising a family and built their house on Worcester Street in Keene. Bill ran People’s Laundry with partners for many years. He grew the business through innovation, hard work and a special skill of encouraging the many loyal employees who worked for him.
Nancy died in 1975, and Bill was able to continue raising the family with the help of relatives, neighbors and friends: the Loos’, Boutins, Croteaus, Trubianos, Mugfords, Freemans, Mosbaughs and Chickerings.
He retired at the age of 65 and worked hard at honoring the title of “Grampie.” He took the grandkids hiking on Mount Monadnock, swimming at Sheep’s Rock, skiing, fishing, golfing, to the movies and picking blueberries at the Borden Farm, among other activities. He made everything fun while teaching us all how to be better people. Skiing trips were taken with old buddies the Duggers, Lundholms, Harringtons and Eager. He traveled to Africa with his friend Charlie.
Bill fell in love with his friend, Tomi Rafford, whom he courted for several years. Theirs was a special relationship in that they leaned on each other and enjoyed life together. Upon Tomi’s passing, Bill received living assistance from his grandkids, Tasha Hatt and Justin Borden. They worked hard at guiding Grampie as his dementia advanced. He always was proud of all who worked for People’s and what they had been able to accomplish growing the business. He always enjoyed visiting the plants and seeing his dear friends.
People’s Linen Rental, LLC, will always be a living legacy of William H. Borden Jr. Bill never stopped working hard, always cleaning, building, painting, fixing, gardening, antiquing and lending a hand wherever needed. He was our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, and he lived his life to the very fullest. We are blessed as a family to have had so many wonderful years with such a kind and loving person.
Special, loving wishes for all the hard-working staff members who endeared Bill in his last couple of years at the Hillside Village/Covenant memory care unit. They became part of his family and we can’t thank them enough for the loving care he received.
A celebration of Bill’s life will take place Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Stonewall Farm in Keene for family and friends. Come share memories and stories with us. Burial will be at Monadnock View Cemetery at a later date.