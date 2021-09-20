William Fields, 54, of Bellows Falls, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
He was born in Long Island, N.Y., on Jan. 31, 1967, the son of Marjonie Williams and David Fields.
He loved his music, especially KISS, and many other groups. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. So full of life. William was also known for his quick comebacks and smart mouth. He was a great uncle and he loved his nieces and nephews.
William is survived by his loving wife, Christina Fields, of Bellows Falls; his children: Tasha Derosier, Austin Fields, and Sage Fields; his stepchildren: Zachary Boyce, Chloe Boyce and Jacob Hood; his grandchildren: Ferryn and Ezra; and his much-loved brother, David Fields.
He was so happy to have a second chance. An incredible husband, father and stepfather, William will be forever missed. He was truly loved by family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 10, 2021, from noon to 3 p.m., at Herricks Cove, 4 Herricks Cove, Bellows Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in William Fields’ name may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).
To express condolences or to share a memory of William, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
