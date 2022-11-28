William F. Koch Jr., 95, a resident of Portsmouth and formerly of Keene and Ocala, Fla., passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth.
His parents, Lorraine (Gaden) and William F. Koch Sr., welcomed their son into the world on June 13, 1927, in Freeport, Long Island, N.Y. William grew up on Long Island.
Following graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and he served for two years during World War II. He was on a minesweeper in the Sea of Japan and was at Hiroshima six days after the atomic bomb was dropped. He went on to work with the United Nations in New York City. However, his love of serving his country found William enlisting in the U.S. Air Force whith which he served for more than 20 years, retiring on Aug. 31, 1971, from Castle Air Force Base in California at the rank of Technical Sergeant. While serving in the Air Force, William worked with Air Force pilots teaching them to fly in aircraft flight simulators.
Following his retirement from the Air Force, William went to work at the Division of Motor Vehicles in Keene as a licensing officer. It was while working at the DMV that he met the love of his life, Carolyn A. Patterson. They were married on Sept.16, 1978, in the United Church of Christ in Keene. The couple shared many wonderful memories and adventures together for nearly 40 years, including trips to many special places, from Atlantic City, N.J., to Daytona Beach, Fla., until her passing on March 23, 2018.
William had many talents, including that of a professional drummer. He played with bands all over the country, including performing many gigs at the officer’s club during his Air Force career, as well as being a member of the band “The D’s” in Keene. He was also an avid golfer.
William is survived by his three daughters: Kathleen Koch of Davis, Calif.; Kristina Doucette and her husband, Alan, of North Berwick, Maine; and Karen Senecal of Portsmouth; Carolyn’s children: Michael Murdock and his wife, Marcia, of Swanzey; and James Murdock and his wife, Debbie, of Plainville, Mass.; his grandchildren: Adam Ori; Kassandra Ori-McKenney and her husband, Richard; Jennifer Mesisca and her husband, Jonathan; Dylan Doucette; Nico Doucette; Carrie Sevene; Michelle Murdock; Kimberly Flynn and her husband, Michael; and Brandon Murdock; and his great-grandchildren: Katherine, Madeline, Colin, Beatrice, Carly, Hailey and Harper; his brother-in-law, Steven Patterson, and his wife, Sheran, of Spofford; his sister-in-law, Kathy Barrett, of Bellview, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Koch’s memory to Fisher House Foundation for active duty military and veterans and their families at fisherhouse.org; or the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with his services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.