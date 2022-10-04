William Everett Houghton

William Everett “Bill” Houghton, 89, of Walpole, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sept. 27, 2022, after a period of declining health.
William (Bill) was born on April 16, 1933, in Bellows Falls to the late Everett E. and Esther M. (Moultrop) Houghton. He enjoyed 62 years of marriage with his wife, Nancianne, whom he married in 1958. Together they raised four children. Bill was a loving husband, father and friend.
Bill devoted much of his life to serving the Town of Walpole and its residents through his work. Bill grew up in Walpole and attended Walpole schools, being a member of the first class to graduate from the “new” Walpole High School. He excelled in sports and especially enjoyed his time on the basketball court and baseball field.
After graduating in 1951 he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Alaska for much of his four-year deployment.
Bill returned to Walpole after serving and took over Everett E. Houghton Company, a plumbing and electrical business that was started by his father in 1948. He remained an active part of the business until his retirement in 2019.
He was the superintendent of the Walpole Water and Sewer Department for many years, overseeing the maintenance and improvements of the town water supply and distribution system.
Bill was an active member of the Walpole Fire Department for 70 years, serving at various times as lieutenant, captain and as the town forest fire warden for 34 years before retiring in 2019. He was active in the American Legion Post 77 of Walpole, and he was a member of the Congregational Church of Walpole. Bill was the local NOAA weather observer for Walpole for many years.
Bill enjoyed yardwork and traveling with his wife after retiring, and in his younger days, farming, hunting, beekeeping and snowmobiling.
Bill was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Nancianne D. Houghton.
Surviving family members include his two brothers, Donald (Joanne) Houghton and David (Nancy) Houghton; one sister, Joan (Michael) Bernbach; and his sister-in-law, June Houghton; his four sons: Scott Luther-Houghton and his wife, Laurie, of Acworth; Todd Houghton and his wife, Judy, of Keene; Mark Houghton and his wife, Brooke, of Walpole; and Kurt Houghton and his wife, Carrie, of Ijamsville, Md.; as well as nine grandchildren: Cassandra, Katelyn, Kyle, Maria, Griselda, Audrey, William, Ethan and Emily; and two great-grandsons, Daymein and Michael.
There will be no calling hours. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Walpole, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will follow at the Walpole Cemetery with Military honors.
His family asks that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Bill’s memory to Walpole Fire-EMS, P.O. Box 162, Walpole.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. Please visit online at www.fentonandhennessey.com.