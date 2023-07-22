William E. Starkey Sr., 87, a longtime resident of Elm Street, Keene, passed away on July 15, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
His parents, Linn J. Sr. and Marion (Harvey) Starkey, welcomed their son into the world on Dec. 18, 1935, in Westmoreland. William grew up in Westmoreland, moving to Keene as a young adult.
He proudly served his county in the U.S. Air Force from January of 1955 until his honorable discharge from active duty in November of 1959. He was a lifetime member of the Gordon Bissell American Legion, Keene Post #4.
A hard worker, William worked with the former Hinkle Manufacturing, Pneumo Precision, Timken Company and Markem Corporation, and then, after “retirement,” with Kuntz Landscaping, all in Keene.
When not hard at work, William enjoyed camping and was a President and member of the North American Family Campers Association. He took pride in the caring of his home and his yard, meticulously working in his vegetable and floral gardens. He enjoyed watching football and talking to people on his daily walks around town.
William will be greatly missed by many, especially his two grandchildren, Joshua D. Starkey and his wife, Porter Montgomery, of Denver; and Sarai C. Tarr and her husband, Roland, of Keene; his two great-grandchildren, Amirah Tarr and Gryphon Tarr; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Joan K. (Glines) Starkey, on Feb. 9, 2014; his two sons: Timothy J. Starkey on Nov. 9, 2013; and William E. Starkey Jr. on Nov. 21, 2022; his daughter, Kathryn Starkey; and two brothers, Ronald Starkey and Linn Starkey Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Military honors will be bestowed at the memorial service. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Burial in the Village Cemetery, Westmoreland, will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Starkey’s memory to the Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mr. Starkey's services.