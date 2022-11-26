William E. Starkey Jr., 61, of Keene, passed away at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on Nov. 21, 2022, due to health complications related to pneumonia.
He is survived by his father, William Starkey Sr.; his daughter, Sarai Tarr; his son, Joshua Starkey; and his grandchildren, Amirah and Gryphon Tarr.
He is predeceased by his mother Joan (Glines) Starkey; his brother, Timothy Starkey; and his sister, Katherine Starkey.
William worked at Pneumo Precision, Timkin for 20 years, as well as at JC Penney. Most recently William volunteered at the Keene Senior Center. William was passionate about music, fishing, meditation and mindfulness. He deeply loved spending time with his family and he found great comfort in community.
William was a member of the United Church of Christ in Keene. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Burial will be held in the spring at the South Village Cemetery in Westmoreland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of William to the Keene Senior Center, the Monadnock Humane Society and the Keene Soup Kitchen.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of William, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.