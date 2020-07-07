William E. Gagne Sr.
William Edward Gagne Sr., 82, of Keene, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Cheshire Medical Center, Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene.
He was born in Tewksbury, Mass., on Jan. 7, 1938, the son of Angelina Gagne.
William resided in Lebanon for several years before moving to Keene in 2005. While residing in Lebanon, he worked at the Kentucky Fried Chicken for several years.
William was very active with the Salvation Army, working for 14 years, ringing the bells during the Christmas season, as well as volunteering with many other activities there.
He is survived by his son, William E. Gagne Jr., of North Swanzey; his daughter, Jean McLendon, and her husband, Matthew, of Swanzey; his grandchildren: Vanessa, Timothy, Matthew, Jacob, Johnathan, Joshua, Kamarra, Lakala, Hannah and Christian; fourteen great-grandchildren; a niece; a nephew; nine great-nieces and great-nephews in Virginia; as well as his longtime friends, the Kretschmar family. He was predeceased by his mother; a sister, Betty Barnes; a son, Michael Gagne; and his partner, Clara Stone.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are welcome. There are no public calling hours.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.