William Cox Owen, 74, passed away Nov. 24, 2021, at Care One Nursing Center in Lowell, Mass., due to injuries resulting from the tragic accident at the Hancock transfer station on May 19, 2021.
William was born in Philadelphia on July 15, 1947, the son of William C. and Lillian (Bullock) Owen. After graduation from St. Joseph High School, Camden, N.J. in 1966, he enlisted for four years in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Shangri-la and was a plank owner on the USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67). William was a third-generation firefighter and helped in the fire department at the age of 14 in Mt. Ephraim, N.J. He had a lifetime career as a paid firefighter and fire marshal in Deptford, N.J., receiving several commendations from the Deptford Fire Department. He was also an EMT for a private ambulance service in South Jersey.
William retired in June 2007 and moved to New Hampshire. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, building ship and train models, attending model train shows, working on his layout of HO model railroad trains, and finding key places to view passing trains. William attended the Divine Mercy Catholic Church while living in New Hampshire.
His wife, Dottie J. (Denzy) Owen, died Sept. 30, 2001, and he married Carol Ann (Evans) Wicks on Sept. 25, 2004. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann, of Hancock; his sister, Mary Louise Hirshmiller, and her husband, Dennis, of Mont Alto, Pa.; a niece, Elise Burgess, and her husband, Justin; and his grandniece, Adelai Burgess, and grandnephew, Owen Burgess, of Germantown, Md.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Hillside Cemetery, Hancock. To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit William’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
