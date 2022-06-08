William Clarke

William Everett “Bill” Clarke, 79, of Antrim, died on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Concord.
Bill was born on Nov. 26, 1942, in Arlington, Mass., the son of Gordon Clarke and Louise (Donnelly) Clarke. Bill grew up in Arlington, Mass., and graduated from Arlington High School in 1960.
He was a three-sport athlete and was an alternate goalie for the 1964 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team until dislocating his shoulder during practice, ending his Olympic dream.
Bill’s career as a salesman in the meat and food industry spanned all of his adult life. He was very passionate and dedicated to his work. Bill began working for his father’s meat and provisions company, Cook & Clarke, right out of high school until the company closed in 1976. Bill then joined Dole & Bailey as a salesperson, servicing Boston and Nantucket, Mass., successfully for many years. Once Bill and his family moved to New Hampshire, he moved his territory to southern and central New Hampshire. Bill’s commitment to the company and his customers was admirable and respected by all. Bill considered the people at Dole & Bailey his second family and continued working full time until his last days.
Bill married Elaine Sylvester in South Boston in 1966 and they had three children, Michelle, Jeanine and Douglas. The family lived in Lexington, Mass., then Billerica, Mass., until moving to Jaffrey in 1977. Bill and Elaine parted ways in 1985, but the family unit remained close throughout the years. Bill lived in Fitzwilliam and spent the last few years living in Antrim.
Bill was extremely social and outgoing and a friend to many. He had a great sense of humor and spent his earlier years as the “life of the party.” Bill was a loving and supportive father and grandfather, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Bill will be greatly missed.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Louise Clarke, and his beloved brother, Gordon (Buddy) Clarke. Bill is survived by his children: his daughter, Michelle (Clarke) Guthrie, of Gonic; his daughter, Jeanine (Clarke) Edmunds, and his son-in-law, Rick Edmunds, of Antrim; and his son, Doug Clarke, of Tucson, Ariz.; his sisters: Nancy (Clarke) McLaughlin of Arlington, Mass., and Susan (Clarke) Mahoney of Portland, Maine; his sister-in-law, Diane (Morgan) Clarke, of Lexington, Mass.; and his grandchildren, Andrew and Brody Edmunds, and Tallis and Marlow Guthrie.
Family and friends are invited to gather and remember Bill on Saturday, June 18, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey. Refreshments will be served.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Bill’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.