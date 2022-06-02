William Chatfield

William “Bill” Allen Chatfield left his body to explore the mysteries of the universe on May 27, 2022, surrounded by loving family and friends.
Bill was born to Ellie Mae Chatfield and William Oscar Chatfield of Massachusetts on Feb. 26, 1947. Bill grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Braintree High School. After earning a bachelor of arts in philosophy at Northeastern University he spent some time studying at the Boston University School of Theology.
While employed at Northeastern, Bill met his wife, Dianne, whom he wed in 1971. As Bill and Dianne built a life together and started a family, he began his climb up the ladder of the U.S. Postal Service. He began as a mail carrier and advanced until accepting a job at the national headquarters in Washington, D.C., working as a Mail Classification Specialist. From 1981 to 1995 he was the Postmaster of the Peterborough Post Office. After their divorce, Bill and Dianne continued to be close friends and loving grandparents.
While working in D.C., Bill met his partner of nearly 20 years, Yvonne Gifford. Together they returned to New Hampshire to be closer to family, including his new grandchildren.
Once retired, this man of brilliant mind and shining spirit enjoyed many adventures. This included camping, concerts, golf, pickleball and an ever-increasing love of poetry, which eventually inspired the creation of the Peterborough Poetry Project. The Project inspired people of all ages from all over the world to express themselves in verse through competitions and compilations, and led to the publishing of several books of poetry, including anthologies, his own poetry and the works of other poets. In 2021, Bill won the Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award for the Peterborough Poetry Project.
Bill is survived by his partner, Yvonne Gifford; his children, Seth Chatfield and his spouse, Sarah Steinberg Heller, and Sarah Chatfield-Seaver and her spouse, Jared Seaver; as well as his grandchildren, Ryan and Remy. He also leaves his siblings, Robert Chatfield and his spouse, Grace, and Beverly Chatfield; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family plans to have a private burial. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Monadnock Country Club, 49 High St., Peterborough. All who knew and loved Bill are welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.