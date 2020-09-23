Major William Colin “Bill” Traquair, USMC Ret., born April 3, 1967, in West Lebanon, completed his final move (to Heaven) on Sept. 17, 2020. He was 53. Bill was devoted to Larissa, his bride of almost 27 years, served his country as a Marine for 29 years 6 days, and lived as son to Robert Colin Traquair and Virginia Frances (Campbell) Traquair. His greatest love, Jesus Christ, changed his life over 20 years ago. Bill dedicated himself to his Savior, using his “I am Second” bracelet to share Jesus with others. He and Larissa were passionate about serving others in their community and through the church.
After graduating high school in New Hampshire, Bill joined the Marine Corps. He was a combat veteran of Desert Storm and the Global War on Terrorism and lived many places around the world including Oregon, California, Okinawa, Virginia and Hawaii, before retiring to the great state of Texas in 2014.
He enjoyed the game of golf and played golf courses in several countries. He played every course on Okinawa and Oahu and was fortunate enough to enjoy the famous Pebble Beach Golf Club. Golf gave him the opportunity to pray, listen to God, and fellowship with other enthusiasts. His golf trips combined two hobbies, driving his Porsche and pursuing that elusive hole in one.
Bill also loved baseball and accomplished one of his bucket list items by attending a game at every Major League Baseball stadium during he and Larissa’s many road trips to visit friends and family.
Bill’s sense of humor will be missed by all who experienced it. He could keep you laughing by quoting Yogi Berra and famous movie lines. For example, he would often quote Yogi saying “You should always go to other people’s funerals; otherwise, they won’t come to yours.” Fortunately, Bill never lost his skill at bringing others joy. One of his favorite things to do the last few weeks of his life was make Larissa laugh despite his pain.
Bill lives on, with Jesus, and in the memories of those he left behind: Larissa, his wife; Robert Colin Traquair (Katy), his father; his siblings: Deborah Schneider of Punta Gorda, Fla., Susan Novak (Eric) of Manchester, Robert “Skip” Traquair (Karen) of Plato, Mo., Edward Traquair (Katharine) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; stepsisters: Deborah Dyer-Quinn (Todd) of Contoocook, Cynthia Cote (Sean) of Westmoreland, Elizabeth Majer (Todd) of Hudson, Mass., and other relatives, friends and many of his fellow Marines.
The celebration of Bill’s life is Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, starting at 2 p.m. at nineteen:ten church in Boerne, Texas. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to one of the following options: Planting Roots, a military ministry that supports military women and spouses at www.plantingroots.net, click donate and select “In Honor of Bill Traquair.” You may also send donations, via the friends and family option, to www.paypal.me/Gr8tfulChick in order to help Larissa with any unexpected expenses. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Bill’s life, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com.
Arrangements are with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne, Texas.
