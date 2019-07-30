William C. Tompson
William Charles “Bill” Tompson, 75, of Walpole, passed away on July 24, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born in Morristown, N.J., the son of Charles Wilfred Tompson and Anita (Bronner) Tompson. He grew up in Morristown and shared his young years with his two brothers, John Robert Tompson and Richard Henry Tompson.
On June 11, 1966, Bill married the love of his life, Arlene (Frano) Tompson. He made sure everyone around him knew the inseparable bond they shared in life, the love they had for each other, and the happiness they shared.
He graduated from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., and was inducted into their Football Hall of Fame. He enjoyed a long career in banking and finance.
Bill was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene. He belonged to the Masons and was a past master of St. Paul’s in Langdon. He was an avid reader and gardener. His most treasured memories were summers spent with family on Long Beach Island.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 53 years, Arlene Frano Tompson; his daughters, Brett Tompson Martel and her husband, Nick, of Walpole, Traci Tompson O’Brien and her husband, Ken, of San Diego, Susan Tompson Van Fossen and her husband, Scott, of Ohio; his grandchildren, Kevin Martel, Timothy Martel and Amanda Martel, all of Walpole, and Grady O’Brien and Cara O’Brien of San Diego, Calif.; and his brother, John Tompson and wife, Connie, of Boca Raton, Fla. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Tompson.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. in the Village Cemetery, Main Street (North Road Entrance), Walpole. There are no public calling hours.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Tompson’s memory to the Trinity Christian School Scholarship Fund, 100 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
